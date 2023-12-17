Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $584.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

