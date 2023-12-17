CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

