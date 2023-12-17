Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Coty has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

