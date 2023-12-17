CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

