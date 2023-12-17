Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $65,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $65,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

