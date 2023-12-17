Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.14.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

