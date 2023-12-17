Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Salesforce stock opened at $261.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

