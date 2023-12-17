Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CSTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

In other Constellation Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

