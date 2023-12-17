ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,860,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

