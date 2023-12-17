Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286,309 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.48. 60,346,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

