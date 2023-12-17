Coin98 (C98) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $144.21 million and $12.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00029219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,012 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

