Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.