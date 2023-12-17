Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

