Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

