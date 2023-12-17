Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

