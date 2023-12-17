Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CHH opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

