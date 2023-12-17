Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $71,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $574.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.10. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

