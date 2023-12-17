Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

