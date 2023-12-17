Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

