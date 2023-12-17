Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.5 %

NET stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,753,529.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,114 shares of company stock worth $61,400,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.