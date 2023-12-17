Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average is $219.35. The company has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.