Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

