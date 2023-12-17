Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 19,786 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 29.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

