Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

INTC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

