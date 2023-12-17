Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.