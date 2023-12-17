Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

