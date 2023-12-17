Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

