Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

