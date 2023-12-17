Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

