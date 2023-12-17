Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

NYSE CP opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

