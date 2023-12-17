Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $27.31 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.