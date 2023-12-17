C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,809 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. KLA comprises 58.7% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of KLA worth $412,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.06.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $585.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $590.15. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.