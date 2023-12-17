C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day moving average is $425.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.