C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

