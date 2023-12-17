Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.57.

BLDR stock opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

