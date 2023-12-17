Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $881.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

