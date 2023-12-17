Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,234,000 after buying an additional 87,182 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,149.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

