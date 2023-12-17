Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

