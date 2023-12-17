Boltwood Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.12. 3,409,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,347. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

