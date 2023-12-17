Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

