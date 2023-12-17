BMO Capital Markets Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$23.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$18.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.75. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$12.92 and a one year high of C$20.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7894515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$187,000.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$187,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. Insiders sold a total of 264,768 shares of company stock worth $4,822,016 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

