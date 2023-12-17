Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beyond Meat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $644.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.28. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.