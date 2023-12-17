Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beyond Meat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 5.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $644.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.28. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.