Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
