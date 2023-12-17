Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.53 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.