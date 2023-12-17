Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE BA opened at $263.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

