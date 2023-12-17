Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,211 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.6% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.51 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 583.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

