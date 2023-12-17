Barclays Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $120.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.