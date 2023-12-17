Barclays Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $120.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.94.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
