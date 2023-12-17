Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $166.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.67.

DHI opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

