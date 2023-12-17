Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

