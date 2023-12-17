Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.26.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,468.73% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

