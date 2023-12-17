Arden Trust Co Sells 23,166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

